Anupam Rasayan Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 37.9 cr

Anupam Rasayan India posted a 75.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.9 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 21.65 crore registered in Q3 FY21.Net sales grew 44.6% to Rs 266.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before stood at Rs 59.3 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 89.6% from Rs 31.27 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
EBITDA (incl. other revenue) stood at 80 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 58.8 crore registered in Q3FY21, posting a growth of 36% year on year.
Anand Desai, MD of Anupam Rasayan said, I am pleased to announce that we have delivered a robust quarter registering a total revenue growth of 43% on a year-on-year basis, mostly driven by a healthy volume ramp-up. With new LOIs getting signed and older ones getting converted into long-term contracts, the visibility for top-line growth in the years to come becomes clearer.
He further said, Growth in volumes, value re-engineering and internal efficiencies arising out of various initiatives such as commissioning of solar power plants, working capital reduction and backward integration from recently announced acquisition will all act as catalysts of sustained growth in the coming future.
Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.
Shares of Anupam Rasayan India fell 1.43% to close at Rs 970.30 on Friday.
