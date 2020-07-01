APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.64% to Rs 1808.65 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 7.91% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.64% to Rs 1808.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2024.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.52% to Rs 237.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 7426.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6894.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1808.652024.117426.526894.646.636.856.435.70104.10112.64392.25291.2078.6195.42296.34226.9456.8261.70237.97148.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)