APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.64% to Rs 1808.65 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 7.91% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.64% to Rs 1808.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2024.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.52% to Rs 237.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 7426.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6894.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1808.652024.11 -11 7426.526894.64 8 OPM %6.636.85 -6.435.70 - PBDT104.10112.64 -8 392.25291.20 35 PBT78.6195.42 -18 296.34226.94 31 NP56.8261.70 -8 237.97148.25 61
