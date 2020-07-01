Cupid standalone net profit rises 139.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 41.28 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 139.22% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 41.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 161.93% to Rs 39.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 88.66% to Rs 161.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.2836.91 12 161.2585.47 89 OPM %35.8017.39 -34.5626.95 - PBDT14.576.83 113 55.2022.92 141 PBT13.926.29 121 52.7020.91 152 NP10.434.36 139 39.8415.21 162
