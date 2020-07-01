Cupid standalone net profit rises 139.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 41.28 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 139.22% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 41.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.93% to Rs 39.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 88.66% to Rs 161.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

41.2836.91161.2585.4735.8017.3934.5626.9514.576.8355.2022.9213.926.2952.7020.9110.434.3639.8415.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)