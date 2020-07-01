Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.27% to Rs 71.08 croreNet Loss of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 25.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.27% to Rs 71.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.06% to Rs 330.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 453.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.08104.94 -32 330.47453.05 -27 OPM %-0.202.57 -1.185.05 - PBDT-2.570.87 PL -7.5611.44 PL PBT-4.48-0.76 -489 -15.193.80 PL NP-25.37-0.58 -4274 -32.212.56 PL
