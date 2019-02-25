APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.81%

-
-
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1180, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.09% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% drop in NIFTY and a 30.05% drop in the Nifty Metal index.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1180, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 10825.15. The Sensex is at 36021.78, up 0.42%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 8.79% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2842.2, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10109 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17641 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 26.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
