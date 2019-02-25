Sharp spurt in Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd

(Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.45, up 7.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% slide in and a 30.05% slide in the Metal index.

(Hisar) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.45, up 7.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 10825.15. The Sensex is at 36021.78, up 0.42%. (Hisar) Ltd has gained around 14.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2842.2, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.91 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)