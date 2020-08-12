Apollo Hospitals Enterprise receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

On 03 August 2020

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that the Hon'ble National company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), Chennai Bench, vide its order dated 03 August 2020, sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ("Transferor Company") and Apollo Pharmacies ("Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders under sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme") for the demerger of the front end portion of standalone pharmacy business into Transferee Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)