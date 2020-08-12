CARE Ratings signs MoU with Tresata to launch predictive intelligence solutions

CARE Ratings has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tresata Inc., a global leader in AI & predictive analytics software, on 8 August, 2020 to join forces to launch predictive intelligence business solutions in India.

Tresata's Analytics Operating System will allow CARE Ratings to deliver superior products and services that manage risk and identify opportunities by leveraging the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

CARE Ratings will implement Tresata's proprietary state of the art, cloud based, analytics software to help transform CARE Ratings' data management, data validation, analytical modeling and risk intelligence capabilities.

This partnership is unique in that it will not only leapfrog CARE's analytical capabilities but also enable co-innovation to create intelligence solutions Indian corporations can depend on to further their ambitions.

