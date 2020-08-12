Birlasoft names among Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

Birlasoft announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft was among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category globally, as well as for Americas region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 2Q 2020 Global ISG Index.

