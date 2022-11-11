Apollo Hospitals Q2 PAT slips 18% YoY to rs 204 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported 17.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 203.99 crore despite of 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4251.07 in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 327.07 crore, down by 14.6% from Rs 382.98 crore in Q2 FY22.

Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 565.4 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 615 crore in Q2FY22.

On the segmental front, revenue from Healthcare Services was Rs 2,276.55 crore (up 4.9% YoY), revenue from Pharmacy Distribution was Rs 1,168.31 crore (up 0.1% YoY), revenue from Clinics was Rs 318.28 crore (down 16.5% YoY) in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

As on 30 September 2022, Apollo Hospitals had 7,872 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 2,423 were new with 1,543 occupied beds. The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68% versus 60% in the trailing quarter, aided by a robust increase in patient flows across hospitals.

Average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB ) (excluding vaccination) stood at Rs 51,136 in H1 FY23 rising 15.7% from Rs 44,186 registered in Q2 FY22.

Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, The first half of FY23 is a clear sign that the pandemic is now behind us. However, we continue to be vigilant with appropriate precautions in all our facilities. We have seen a return of patients to our facilities for treatment of chronic diseases, which bodes well for our fight against the tsunami of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). We have also seen a significant increase in the number of international patients coming to us, even though air services remain lower than pre-covid levels.

The Governments' thrust on Heal in India is inspirational, and I have no doubt that India will soon be the foremost global destination for high-quality healthcare. We look forward to the second half of FY23 with renewed confidence and a stronger will to deliver the best of healthcare to the people of India and the world.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The scrip rose 4.96% to currently trade at Rs 4,494.70 on the BSE.

