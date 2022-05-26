Apollo Hospitals declines after Q4 PAT slumps 46% YoY to Rs 90 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise shed 2.72% to Rs 3429.95 after the healthcare provider reported a 46.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.14 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 167.85 crore registered in Q4 FY21.

Net sales surged 23.7% to Rs 3,546.43 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 2,867.95 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year. Total expenditure jumped 25.5% to Rs 3,083.19 crore while cost of material consumed 25.1% surged to Rs 569.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax was marginally lower to Rs 235.68 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 237.56 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA grew 12% to Rs 463.2 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 411.8 crore reported in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin slipped to 13.1% in Q4 FY22 from 14.4% in Q4 FY21.

On segmental front, Healthcare services grew 21% YoY to Rs 1,863 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 1,538.8 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from Pharmacy Distribution & Health business grew 23% year on year to Rs 1,374.5 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. The healthcare company's retail health business reported revenue of Rs 308.9 crore in Q4 FY22, rising 46% year on year.

In Q4 FY22 occupancy across the group was at 4,604 beds (58% occupancy) as compared to 4,631 beds (63% occupancy) in Q4FY21. The Q4 FY22 occupancy in mature hospitals was at 3,284 beds (60% occupancy). New hospitals had an occupancy of 1,320 beds (55%) occupancy) in Q4FY22. In-patient volume across the group increased 7% to 115,902 from 108,169.

Average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB ) (excluding vaccination) stood at Rs 48,510 in Q4 FY22 risinf 12% from Rs 43,239 registered in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company reported a sharply higher net profit of Rs 1,055.61 crore in FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 150.36 crore in FY21 . Net sales surged 38.9% to Rs 14,662.64 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Prathap C Reddy as a whole time director designated as an Executive Chairman for a period of two years with effect from 25 June 2022.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy,the chairman of Apollo Hospital Group said, We come to the end of a challenging year with the fourth quarter results heralding the return to a new post-COVID normal for the healthcare industry. While there were a large number of COVID cases, the Omicron wave that peaked in January 2022 was thankfully not accompanied by the high mortality and morbidity seen in the second wave last year, though there was a dip in elective surgeries during this period.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 11.75 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

