Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Loyal Equipments Ltd, Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2021.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 164.4 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42300 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11429 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd spiked 19.65% to Rs 2.74. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 139.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd gained 19.30% to Rs 13.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd rose 19.25% to Rs 237.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31843 shares in the past one month.

