Volumes spurt at Responsive Industries Ltd counter

Graphite India Ltd, Rites Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 December 2021.

Responsive Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49189 shares. The stock rose 10.54% to Rs.141.00. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd registered volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74376 shares. The stock rose 11.69% to Rs.490.55. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 22173 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7701 shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.260.00. Volumes stood at 8813 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 14913 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5527 shares. The stock gained 1.00% to Rs.3,700.05. Volumes stood at 4278 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.29% to Rs.472.65. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

