Apollo Pipes update on sales performance for Q3

Apollo Pipes announced its sales performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2020.

The Company reported a sales volume of 11,445 ton in Q3FY21, an increase of 7% as compared to 10,712 ton in Q3FY20. This growth was driven by contribution from across product categories including value-added products.

The Company anticipates further improvement in sales performance over the next few quarters on the back of better demand environment combined with an uptick in utilization levels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)