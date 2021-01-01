Apollo Tricoat Tubes update on sales performance for Q3

-
Apollo Tricoat Tubes announced its sales volume performance for the quarter ending 31 December 2020.
The Company registered a healthy sales volume of 72,604 ton in Q3FY21, an increase of 54% YoY and 19% on QoQ. Similarly, the company registered a volume of 165,350 ton in 9MFY21, an increased of 95% YoY.
