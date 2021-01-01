APL Apollo Tubes sales performance update for Q3

-
-
APL Apollo Tubes announced its sales volume performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.
The company registered a sales volume of 485,579 ton in Q3FY21. The volume improved by 1% YoY and 1% on QoQ.
The 9MFY21 sales volume of 1,205,005 ton equals 98% of 9MFY20 sales volume despite Covid-19 disruption in Q1FY21.
