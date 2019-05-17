Apollo Tyres Ltd slips for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 175.7, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 38.56% in last one year as compared to a 7.06% rally in and a 27.2% fall in the Auto index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.7, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 11344. The Sensex is at 37720.85, up 0.88%. has lost around 19.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7891.9, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.64 based on earnings ending March 19.

