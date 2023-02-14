Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 50.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.921.5169.5782.780.621.250.621.250.470.94

