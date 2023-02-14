Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 26.02% in the September 2022 quarter
GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HB Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
HB Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 39.07% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 50.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.921.51 -39 OPM %69.5782.78 -PBDT0.621.25 -50 PBT0.621.25 -50 NP0.470.94 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU