Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 50.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.921.51 -39 OPM %69.5782.78 -PBDT0.621.25 -50 PBT0.621.25 -50 NP0.470.94 -50

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

