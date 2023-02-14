Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 19503.96 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 7.82% to Rs 3860.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 19503.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19115.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19503.9619115.2596.0890.446633.126090.806619.006081.543860.253580.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)