JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 19503.96 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 7.82% to Rs 3860.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 19503.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19115.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19503.9619115.25 2 OPM %96.0890.44 -PBDT6633.126090.80 9 PBT6619.006081.54 9 NP3860.253580.26 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU