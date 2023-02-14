Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SJVN gains on signing MoU with Grid Corporation of Odisha
SJVN secures floating solar project in MP
SJVN climbs after awarding solar project to Tata Power Solar Systems
SJVN to commission 75 MW Parasaran Solar Power project in UP
SJVN gains on bagging 200 MW solar power project from MSEDCL
-
Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 19503.96 croreNet profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 7.82% to Rs 3860.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 19503.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19115.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19503.9619115.25 2 OPM %96.0890.44 -PBDT6633.126090.80 9 PBT6619.006081.54 9 NP3860.253580.26 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU