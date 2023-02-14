Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 30.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 1709.58 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 30.67% to Rs 254.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 194.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 1709.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1699.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1709.581699.92 1 OPM %85.6582.09 -PBDT343.16263.67 30 PBT340.27262.10 30 NP254.27194.59 31
