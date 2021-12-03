APSEZ November 2021 cargo volumes grow 4% Y-o-Y to 24.74 MMT

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced its monthly business updates before market hours on Friday, 3 December 2021.

In 8 months of FY22 ending as on 30 November 2021, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s portfolio of ports handled a cargo volume of 209.45 MMT (million metric tonnes), registering a growth of 43% on a y-o-y (year-on-year) basis.

The Mundra port in Gujarat crossed 100 MMT during the eight months period. Container volumes reached 5.5 million TEUs (TEU is 20-ft. equivalent unit of container in shipping parlance), of which Mundra Port achieved 4.4 million TEUs.

Dry cargo volume surpassed 100 MMT. Cargo volume for November 2021 stood at 24.74 MMT as compared to 23.77 MMT for the same period last year, recording a 4.08% rise on a y-o-y basis.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s consolidated net profit fell 30.5% to Rs 968.34 crore on 21.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,532.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) gained 0.16% to Rs 740.05 on BSE. APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to a ports & logistics platform.

