Sona Comstar gains on credit ratings upgrade

-
ALSO READ
Sona BLW climbs after tieup with Israel's IRP Nexus Group
Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves joint development project with Israel's IRP Nexus Group
Subway Finance And Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Subway Finance And Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Power Grid Corporation of India fixes record date for bonus issue
-
Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 2.19% to Rs 775.15 after the company said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded its long-term issuer rating to 'IND AA' from 'IND AA-' with 'Stable' outlook.
India Ratings said that the upgrade reflects the company's improved business profile with a more diversified revenue base and increasing contribution from the powertrain agnostic segment, along with a significant increase in its revenues as well as absolute EBITDA over FY21-1HFY22.
The upgrade also reflects the rating agency's expectation that the company would be able to sustain the growth demonstrated over the medium term supported by a strong order book.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) manufactures precision forged bevel gears, differential case assemblies and synchroniser rings for automotive and other applications at its five manufacturing plants, three in Gurgaon, one in Manesar and one in Pune.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 22.27% to Rs 88.23 crore on a 52.40% increase in net sales to Rs 585.69 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU