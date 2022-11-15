Aptech gains on inking Govt pact to conduct online tests

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Power jumps after inking pact to raise Rs 1,200 cr from Varde Partners
Aptech allots 450 equity shares under ESOP
Aptech partners with HCL to offer IT careers platform
Aptech consolidated net profit rises 19.81% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Power gains inking MoU with Hyundai Motor India for EV charging network
-
Aptech rose 2.22% to Rs 345 after the company entered into a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding on 14 November 2022 (MoU) with an autonomous education body under Ministry of Education, Government of India.Aptech will conduct computer-based tests for the territory of India as per the scope of services in accordance with the MoU. The work is to be carried out in three phases namely: pre-examination phase, test delivery phase and post examination phase.
The deal is estimated to generate revenue of over Rs 50 crore, subject to satisfactory milestone-based deliverables to said body.
Aptech is primarily engaged in the business of education training and assessment solution services. Its consolidated net profit surged 19.8% to Rs 13.55 crore on 209.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 105 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU