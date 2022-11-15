JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Aptech gains on inking Govt pact to conduct online tests

Capital Market 

Aptech rose 2.22% to Rs 345 after the company entered into a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding on 14 November 2022 (MoU) with an autonomous education body under Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Aptech will conduct computer-based tests for the territory of India as per the scope of services in accordance with the MoU. The work is to be carried out in three phases namely: pre-examination phase, test delivery phase and post examination phase.

The deal is estimated to generate revenue of over Rs 50 crore, subject to satisfactory milestone-based deliverables to said body.

Aptech is primarily engaged in the business of education training and assessment solution services. Its consolidated net profit surged 19.8% to Rs 13.55 crore on 209.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 105 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU