Volumes soar at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 November 2022.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 20.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.71% to Rs.1,945.05. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd registered volume of 7.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.52% to Rs.1,616.10. Volumes stood at 5.77 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75894 shares. The stock increased 3.21% to Rs.437.35. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd clocked volume of 17.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.91% to Rs.315.00. Volumes stood at 16.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd clocked volume of 132.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.10% to Rs.299.90. Volumes stood at 26.85 lakh shares in the last session.

