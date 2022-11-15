Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, Man Industries (India) Ltd, Mazda Ltd and Emami Realty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 November 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 13.40% to Rs 102.4 at 14:21 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 770 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd lost 12.75% to Rs 323.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30611 shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd crashed 10.86% to Rs 80. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5398 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd fell 10.08% to Rs 681.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4926 shares in the past one month.

Emami Realty Ltd dropped 10.03% to Rs 71.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5615 shares in the past one month.

