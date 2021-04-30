Aptech rallies on turnaround Q4 results

-
Aptech advanced 2.09% to Rs 207.25 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9.71 crore in Q4 FY21 over a net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in Q4 FY20.
Consolidated net sales dropped 26.2% to Rs 29.45 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 39.90 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings was released after trading hours yesterday, 29 April 2021.
Separately, the company informed that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, chairman, non-executive -non independent director of the company has tendered his resignation from the position of chairman and director on 29 April 2021 with immediate effect.
The board has approved the appointment of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as the chief mentor of the company to obtain his advisory services and required guidance on strategic matters.
The board has declaration an interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for the FY 2020-21. Further, the board does not intend to recommend any final dividend.
Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal education and training business in the country with a significant global presence.
