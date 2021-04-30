Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rana Sugars Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Ugar Sugar Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2021.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 172.55 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12447 shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 14.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd spiked 19.54% to Rs 1.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67786 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd spurt 14.71% to Rs 16.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59891 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd exploded 13.90% to Rs 25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69023 shares in the past one month.

