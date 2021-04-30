Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Metaliks Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd and Morepen Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2021.

Tata Metaliks Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd and Morepen Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2021.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spiked 12.93% to Rs 42.35 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Metaliks Ltd surged 12.92% to Rs 1038.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41906 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd soared 8.78% to Rs 5.08. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 420.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 103.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd rose 8.01% to Rs 1780. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd exploded 7.96% to Rs 65.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)