Arihant Capital jumps after strong Q3 results

Arihant Capital Markets rose 5.79% to Rs 275.10 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 46.53% to Rs 13.10 crore on 68.17% increase in net sales to Rs 48.23 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) & exceptional item rose 37% to Rs 16.50 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from broking & related activities surged 66.04% YoY to Rs 46.69 crore last quarter.

The firm's total expenditure jumped 91.40% to Rs 31.83 crore in Q3 December 2021. Fees & Commission Expenses surged 105.05% to Rs 15.01 crore during the period under review.

Arihant Capital Markets is a stock broker service provider in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)