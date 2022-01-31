Arihant Capital jumps after strong Q3 results

-
ALSO READ
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 54.39% in the September 2021 quarter
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 46.48% in the December 2021 quarter
Arihant Tournesol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Arihant Foundations & Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Arihant Foundations & Housing standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Arihant Capital Markets rose 5.79% to Rs 275.10 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 46.53% to Rs 13.10 crore on 68.17% increase in net sales to Rs 48.23 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) & exceptional item rose 37% to Rs 16.50 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
During the quarter, the company's revenue from broking & related activities surged 66.04% YoY to Rs 46.69 crore last quarter.
The firm's total expenditure jumped 91.40% to Rs 31.83 crore in Q3 December 2021. Fees & Commission Expenses surged 105.05% to Rs 15.01 crore during the period under review.
Arihant Capital Markets is a stock broker service provider in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU