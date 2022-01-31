MRF Ltd up for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 72160.1, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.12% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% jump in NIFTY and a 14.2% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72160.1, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17387.85. The Sensex is at 58179.43, up 1.71%. MRF Ltd has slipped around 1.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11493.4, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3641 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8193 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72530, up 1.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

