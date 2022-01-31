Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.54%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 883, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.05% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 883, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17387.85. The Sensex is at 58179.43, up 1.71%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 6.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11493.4, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 885.2, up 1.61% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 11.05% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)