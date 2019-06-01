Arman Financial Services standalone net profit rises 294.12% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 75.77% to Rs 14.22 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services rose 294.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.77% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.75% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.62% to Rs 46.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.228.09 76 46.8727.31 72 OPM %61.8151.42 -63.4356.50 - PBDT2.290.53 332 9.534.59 108 PBT2.270.52 337 9.424.48 110 NP1.340.34 294 6.383.21 99
