JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spaceage Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 99.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 46.17 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 99.61% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.96% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 207.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 205.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.1751.19 -10 207.46205.74 1 OPM %-2.016.11 -2.155.94 - PBDT0.484.13 -88 8.6216.05 -46 PBT-0.223.50 PL 5.8513.68 -57 NP0.012.56 -100 4.619.80 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU