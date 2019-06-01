Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 99.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 18.08% in the December 2018 quarter
Panasonic India aims Rs 700 cr revenue from energy biz by 2021
Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 79.51% in the December 2018 quarter
Competition Commission fines Panasonic and Godrej for cartelization
CCI fines Godrej & Boyce, officials Rs 1 cr for cartelisation
-
Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 46.17 croreNet profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 99.61% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.96% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 207.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 205.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.1751.19 -10 207.46205.74 1 OPM %-2.016.11 -2.155.94 - PBDT0.484.13 -88 8.6216.05 -46 PBT-0.223.50 PL 5.8513.68 -57 NP0.012.56 -100 4.619.80 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU