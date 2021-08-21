Arvind Fashion raises Rs 439 crore from marquee investors

The Board of Directors of Arvind Fashions (AFL) at its meeting held on 21 August 2021 has approved the preferential allotment of equity shares aggregating to Rs. 439 crore to various marquee investors including promoters at the price of Rs. 218.50, as per SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018.

The marquee investors who participated in the fund raise are Akash Bhanshali, existing shareholders including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, various foreign institutional investors (including University of Notre Dame Du Lac, GP Emerging Markets Strategies L. P., The Ram Fund L.

P.), Ashish Dhawan and other investors. Aura Merchandise, a Promoter entity has also participated in the preferential issue for an amount of Rs. 40 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)