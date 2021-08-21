NTPC commissiones 15 MW of Simhadri Floating Solar PV project

-
-
NTPC has commissioned 15 MW capacity, Simhadri Floating Solar PV Project at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh with effect from 21 August 2021.
The installed and commissioned capacity of Simhadri Floating Solar PV project now stands at 25 MW.
With this the NTPC group, installed capacity has reached 66,900 MW while commercial capacity has increased to 65,850 MW.
