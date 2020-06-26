Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres, Concor in focus

Ashok Leyland reported 97.46% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.07 crore on 48.23% fall in total income to Rs 5,128.20 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Apollo Tyres commissioned its 7th manufacturing unit globally, and the fifth one in India, with the first tyre rolling out on Thursday from the Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility in the southern part of the country.

Container Corporation of India (Concor) reported 12.82% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.52 crore on 15.63% fall in total income to Rs 1,668.51 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Endurance Technologies reported 28.13% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 106.83 crore on 15.31% fall in total income to Rs 1,614.20 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Engineers India reported 34.56% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.69 crore on 37.75% rise in total income to Rs 930.74 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Galaxy Surfactants reported 9.98% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.80 crore on 4.2% fall in total income to Rs 656.66 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Somany Ceramics reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 24.09 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 31.51% to Rs 359.05 crore.

Star Cement reported 4.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.83 crore on 3.47% rise in total income to Rs 556.54 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

INEOS Styrolution India reported net profit of Rs 4.45 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 13.60 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 25.38% to Rs 360.64 crore.

