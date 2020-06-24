Wipro, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India in spotlight

Wipro announced that it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON.

Asian Paints reported 2.07% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 461.89 crore on 7.11% fall in total income to Rs 4,695.35 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Berger Paints India reported 6.37% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 103.72 crore on 7.86% fall in total income to Rs 1,371.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

EIH Associated Hotels reported 40.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.74 crore on 17.58% fall in total income to Rs 72.86 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Balrampur Chini Mills reported 17.84% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 234.84 crore on 31.93% rise in total income to Rs 1,761.29 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Separately, Balrampur Chini Mills' board of directors approved buyback of equity shares not exceeding one crore shares at Rs 180 per share through stock exchange and fixed July 3 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders to participate in the buyback offer.

Finolex Industries reported 39.04% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.71 crore on 21.44% fall in total income to Rs 767.09 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Honda Siel Power Products reported 54.98% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.84 crore on 14.86% fall in total income to Rs 199.27 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders of Rs 938 crore. This include water supply projects in Uttar Pradesh totaling Rs 841 crore and building project in South India totaling Rs 97 crore.

