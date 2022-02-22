Ashok Leyland Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 122.95, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.3% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 7.42% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.95, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 7.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11361.6, down 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.65, down 1.72% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd tumbled 2.3% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 7.42% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)