ISGEC Heavy commissions biomass boilers in Thailand

ISGEC Heavy Engineering said that it has commissioned its largest biomass boilers for a bio ethanol project in Thailand for GKBI through an EPC company, Sbang Corp, Thailand.

The scope of work included the setting up of 2 biomass boilers of 230 TPH capacity each operating at 105 Bar and 540 Deg. C. These boilers are designed with the capability to burn 50% cane leaf. Also set up was a 60 TPH slop fired boiler.

These three boilers were successfully set up and commissioned by Isgec between December 2021 and February 2022, in the midst of the pandemic.

GKBI is a joint venture company of PTT, Thailand Petroleum Company and KTIS, the world's biggest sugar company.

Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. It manufactures process equipment, presses, iron & steel castings, and boiler pressure parts. Isgec's EPC portfolio includes turnkey projects for setting up boilers, power plants, sugar plants, distilleries, air pollution control equipment, factories, industrial water treatment facilities, and bulk material handling facilities.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 29.01% to Rs 47.03 crore as sales remained flat at Rs Rs 1,395.58 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip was currently trading 1.68% lower at Rs 529.75 on the BSE.

