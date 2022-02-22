IDFC First Bank Ltd tanks around 3%

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 42.6, down 2.96% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.62% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 5.9% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.6, down 2.96% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37685.6, down 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 242.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

