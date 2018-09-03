Ashok Leyland rises after good monthly sales

rose 3.68% to Rs 134 at 9:31 IST on after total sales rose 27% to 17,386 units in August 2018 over August 2017.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 109.93 points, or 0.28% to 38,755.

On the BSE, 4.16 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.93 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 135.10 and a low of Rs 132.65 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 167.50 on 8 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 105.20 on 19 July 2018.

Ashok Leyland's sales of light commercial vehicles jumped 38% to 4,228 units and sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles rose 24% to 13,158 units in August 2018 over August 2017.

Ashok Leyland's net profit rose 232.7% to Rs 370.10 crore on 46.79% rise in net sales to Rs 6250.13 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q1 June 2017.

is one of the leading manufacturers of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)