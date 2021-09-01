Ashok Leyland total sales rise 48% YoY in Aug

The truck maker registered total commercial vehicle sales of 9,360 units in August 2021, rising 48% over August 2020.

While the total medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose 79% to 4,632 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales improved 27% to 4,728 units in August 2021 over August 2020.

The company sold 8,400 units of commercial vehicle in the domestic market in August 2021 as against 5,824 units in the same period last year, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 44%.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 273.86 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 409.08 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 171.5% YoY to Rs 4070.34 crore.

The scrip shed 0.41% to Rs 122.15 on the BSE.

