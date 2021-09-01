ICICI Bank Ltd extends winning streak

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 723.45, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.37% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% gain in NIFTY and a 53.93% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 723.45, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17117.95. The Sensex is at 57506.85, down 0.08%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36424.6, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 726.25, up 0.91% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 84.37% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% gain in NIFTY and a 53.93% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)