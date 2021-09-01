ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.11%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1628.25, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.02% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.44% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1628.25, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17117.95. The Sensex is at 57506.85, down 0.08%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 11.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18070.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1629, up 2.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 59.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

