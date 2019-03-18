Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam

has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bijli Vitran Nigam ('JBVNL') for the Project viz. 'Rural Electrification Works of Package-4 (Comprising Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, & District) in State under Sampurna Bijli Achchhadan Yojana (JSBAY) Phase-II'.

The accepted Bid Value for the Project is Rs.169.22 crore.

