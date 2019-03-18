JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam ('JBVNL') for the Project viz. 'Rural Electrification Works of Package-4 (Comprising Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega & Lohardaga District) in Jharkhand State under Jharkhand Sampurna Bijli Achchhadan Yojana (JSBAY) Phase-II'.

The accepted Bid Value for the Project is Rs.169.22 crore.

