Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam ('JBVNL') for the Project viz. 'Rural Electrification Works of Package-4 (Comprising Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega & Lohardaga District) in Jharkhand State under Jharkhand Sampurna Bijli Achchhadan Yojana (JSBAY) Phase-II'.
The accepted Bid Value for the Project is Rs.169.22 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU