Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP (US RLD Diovan HCT Tablets) in the strengths of 80 mg/12.5 mg, 160 mtg/12.5 mg, 160 mg/25 mg, 320 mtg/12.5 mg, and 320 mg/25 mg.
The drug is used to treat high blood pressure. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
