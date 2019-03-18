Ashoka Buildcon receives unfavourable arbitration award for PNG Road project

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon announces declaration of appointed date for Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway project
Gammon Infrastructure Projects' subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with NHAI
KNR Constructions bags NHAI project worth Rs 920 cr in Tamil Nadu
Ashoka Buildcon update on NHAI road project in Jharkhand
Ashoka Buildcon's arm receives LoA for NHAI road project in Karnataka
-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that its subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions, has been directed to pay Rs.57.33 crore plus interest to L&T Infrastructure Development Projects ('LTIDPL') towards share of shortfall funding of SPV - PNG Tollway.
PNG Tollway was running project of Design, Engineering, Finance, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of 6 laning of existing 2 laning of the Pimpalgaon-Nashik-Gondhe section of NH-3 from Km.380.00 to Km.440.00 in the state of Maharashtra under NHDP Phase IIIA on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis, awarded by NHAI ('Project').
Project is terminated by PNG Tollway on 25 February 2016. L&T IDPL along with its group companies own 74% and Ashoka Concessions owns 26% shareholding of PNG Tollway, respectively.
Ashoka Concessions may approach appropriate forum for setting aside the arbitral award against it.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU