Ashoka Buildcon sizzles on new order win

Ashoka Buildcon gained 2.87% to Rs 95 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation for design and construction of 2000 social housing units in Hulhumale, Maldives.

In an exchange filing made before market hours today, Ashoka Buildcon said, The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation, a state-owned company of the Government of Maldives, for the design and construction of 2000 social housing units in Hulhumale, Maldives on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

The total value for this project is estimated to be around $140.33 Million (approx. Rs 1018.36 crore).

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

