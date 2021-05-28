Panacea Biotec to consider fund raising plan

-
ALSO READ
Panacea Biotec intimates of minor fire incident at subsidiary's Baddi facility
Panacea Biotec hits the roof on commencing production of Sputnik V vaccine
Panacea Biotec to produce 100 mn annual doses of Sputnik V in India
Panacea Biotec notifies fire incident at Baddi facility
Indices come off day's low; breadth negative
-
Panacea Biotec said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 2 June 2021 to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds by the company.
The funds will be raised through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board, by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities including share warrants, bonds, foreign currency convertible bonds, debentures and / or any other equity based instruments / securities including through qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, private placement, rights issue, or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof in the domestic and / or international markets and / or by way of raising debt funds including ECB, as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranches.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2021. Shares of Panacea Biotec rose 3% to settle at Rs 439.20 yesterday.
Panacea Biotec is an innovation-led biotechnology group that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.05 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 21.32 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined 15.49% YoY to Rs 141.76 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU