Alkyl Amine spurts after Q4 PAT rises 88% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals jumped 7.91% to Rs 3866.95 after the company's net profit increased 88.2% to Rs 92.59 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 49.20 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased 62.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 382.13 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 126.12 crore, up by 106.4% from Rs 61.10 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company recorded 37.2% rise in net profit to Rs 295.34 crore on a 25.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1242.43 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2020-2021.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical & water treatment industries, among others.

